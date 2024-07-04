Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Seriously Injured In Massive Hezbollah Barrage, Multiple Fires Break Out


An Israeli of about 20 was seriously injured on Thursday morning after Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of over 200 rockets and suicide drones at northern Israel.

There are currently no further details about the injury, an indication that it was a soldier and the information has not been cleared for release by the military censor.

The barrage was in retaliation for the IDF’s assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Multiple sirens blared in the north, including in the cities of Akko and Nahariya, starting at about 10 a.m. and continued for over an hour and a half. Hezbollah later took responsibility for the attack, claiming that it targeted five IDF bases with over 200 rockets and 20 explosive drones. However, the IDF stated later that 160 rockets and 15 drones were launched in the barrage. Many of the rockets and drones were downed by air defense systems and many others landed in open areas.

Shrapnel from an interceptor missile hit the roof of a mall in Akko, sparking a fire. Three people at the scene were treated for shock.

Additionally, two people were lightly injured while running to shelters and were evacuated to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya and Ziv Hospital in Tzfas.

Firefighting crews, with the assistance of teams from the Nature and Parks Authority, are fighting multiple fires that broke out in Ramat HaGolan and the Upper Galil.

Fire in Katzrin
(צילום: כב”ה יו”ש)

The IDF is carrying out a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon in response to the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



