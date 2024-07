The IDF on Thursday evening announced the death of another soldier killed in battle in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Eyal Mimran, H’yd, from Ness Tziona. He served in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

His death increases the number of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 325.

The IDF added that a reserve soldier was seriously injured in battle in central Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)