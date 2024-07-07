Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
1 Seriously Injured After Hezbollah Fires Heavy Barrage At Lower Galil


A 28-year-old Israeli civilian was seriously injured on the moshav of Kfar Zeitim after Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets and suicide drones at the Lower Galil on Sunday morning.

The barrage is a response to the IDF’s elimination of a key Hezbollah commander over the weekend.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated the victim to Poriya Medical Center near Tivereia.

As a result of the barrage, a number of fires broke out in open areas near Tiveria and firefighting teams are currently fighting the flames.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack, issuing a statement that it targeted an IDF base near Tiveria.

Hezbollah fire has expanded to areas of northern Israel that haven’t experienced rocket sirens since October.

On Friday night, two IDF soldiers in Kiryat Shmona were lightly injured from Hezbollah rocket fire.

