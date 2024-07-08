Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

My Journey Since My Husband Aharon Died On October 7th

Communicated Content


8 months ago, on October 7th, SGT Aaron Farash was tragically murdered defending his base.

His wife, Sarah, and their five children, Matanel, Aviel, David, Asher, and baby Etti, are still reeling from his loss. 💔😢

They are now struggling financially EVERY day, unable to meet their basic needs. The kids are cramped in one small room, and it’s heartbreaking to see their pain 😞

Aaron saved lives, now it’s time for US to save HIS family

Please help them put a roof over their heads and support them through this tough time

CLICK HERE





Popular Posts

BAD NEWS FOR JEWS: Virulently Anti-Israel French Far-Left Win Most Seats In Legislative Elections, Throwing Country Into Turmoil

Yair Netanyahu Accuses Judicial System Of “Destroying The State”

IDF Admits: Drafting Chareidim En Masse Is “Impossible And Impractical”

Former Obama Advisor David Axelrod Slams Biden’s ABC Interview As “Sad” And “Out Of Touch With Reality”

Gantz: All Gazans Who Crossed The Border On Oct. 7 Deserved To Die

IGNORED WARNING: IDF Sergeant’s Desperate Plea Before Hamas Massacre Revealed

LEGENDARY: Trump Trolls Biden with Sarcastic Call To Continue “Powerful And Far Reaching Campaign”

DUE TO SUPREME COURT: In A First, Israel Has No Chief Rabbanim

PLAYING DEFENSE: Biden Refuses To Take Cognitive Test, Says He’ll Only Drop Out If “Lord Almighty Tells Me To” [VIDEOS]

2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Hezbollah Rocket Fire On Kiryat Shmona [Video]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network