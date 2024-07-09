Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HARD TO WATCH: Family of Israeli Hostage Daniella Gilboa Releases Hamas Propaganda Clip To Highlight Plight


The family of Daniella Gilboa, an Israeli soldier held hostage by Hamas, has permitted the publication of a propaganda clip released by the terrorist organization in January. The clip shows Gilboa pleading to be brought home, saying she feels abandoned by the government.

In the clip, Gilboa identifies herself as a soldier kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7 and says she has been held for 107 days. She expresses fear for her life, saying she is under constant bombardment and was nearly killed by Israeli bombs on one occasion.

Gilboa directs a message to the Israeli government, saying, “Why should I as a soldier… feel that I have been abandoned and thrown away? Get over yourselves, dear government, and start doing your job as is necessary. Bring us home alive.”

The clip also features a personal message from Gilboa to her family, expressing how much she misses them. Her mother, Orly Gilboa, told Kan public broadcaster that the family decided to permit publication of the clip to highlight the importance of renewed talks for a hostage-truce deal.

Gilboa, 19, was in touch with her family on the morning of the attack and sent videos that morning. She was abducted along with four other female soldiers from the Nachal Oz base by Hamas terrorists.

