Israeli Troops Kill Dozens Of Terrorist Gunmen In New Gaza City Operation [VIDEO]

A new Israeli military operation launched yesterday in Gaza City has already resulted in the deaths of dozens of gunmen, according to the IDF. The operation, carried out by the 99th Division, also yielded the discovery of weaponry and targeted Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad infrastructure and operatives in southern and western neighborhoods of Gaza City.

In addition to the new operation, the 98th Division continues to operate in the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, where troops have killed gunmen, located weapons, and demolished a tunnel over the past day.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, dozens more terror operatives were killed in close-quarters combat and airstrikes, the military reported.

The Israeli Air Force has also struck numerous targets across Gaza over the past day, including buildings used by terror groups, tunnel shafts, and other infrastructure, according to the IDF.

