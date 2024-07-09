Aryeh Deri Parts From His Brother: “Father Figure, Big Brother, True Friend”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri published words of hesped for his brother, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Deri, z’tl, who passed away on Tuesday.

“צר לי עליך אחי, נעמת לי מאד! With a heart heavy with sorrow and grief, I mourn the untimely passing of my older brother, the crown of my head, Gadol B’Torah, Gadol B’dayanus, Gadol b’midot, who toiled in the Torah, HaGaon HaGadol Rav Yehudah Deri, z’tl, Rav and Raavad of the city of Be’er Sheva and a member of the Moetzes Rabbanut Reishit.”

“He was like a father figure to me, a big brother, a soul-mate, and a true friend in all walks of life. He always was mechazeik, encouraging, and effused emunah. There’s now a huge void in my heart, in the hearts of the entire family, and in the hearts of thousands of his talmidim and followers.”

“We immigrated together with our family at the age of 10 from Morocco, and already as a young boy in Bat Yam rowed against the current to study in Torah mosdot. Thanks to him, we studied together at a Mesivta in Hadera and Yeshivat Porat Yosef in Yerushalayim. Afterward, he continued his studies in Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael.

“Rav Yehudah loved the Torah, toiled in it, and invested all his skills and ambitions in it. He rose in the ranks of Torah and halachah and was appointed as the Rav of the Ramot neighborhood in Yerushalayim and was the head of the Kol Yehudah kollel. He was zocheh to a special closeness with Maran HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, who saw him mamash like a son, appreciated his Torah and was sent by him to be crowned with the Rabbanut of the city of Be’er Sheva, the capital of the Negev.”

“In all his many years of office as Rav and Av Beis Din of the city, he brought about a tremendous revolution of Torah and Yahadus, guarded kashrut, and turned many away from sin. Thanks to the pleasantness of his ways and the sweetness of his lips, he knew how to endear Yahadus to his listeners and dew many closer to their Av B’Shamayim.”

“He was a symbol and example of a Rav in Yisrael who was well-versed in all aspects of Torah and halacha, as evident by his many Torah sefarim and compositions. He put religion first without any compromises but considered others in his opinions, listening and finding a middle path to prevent discord. These virtues led to his candidacy for the position of Rishon L’Tzion and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

“He was the glory and pride of the city of Beer Sheva. His premature departure is a huge loss to his thousands of students, to the world of Rabbanus in Israel, and to our dear family.”

“He had the privilege of raising a wonderful family, דור ישרים מבורך, sons and sons-in-law, talmidei chachachim who are continuing his path in the world of the Torah and Rabbanut.”

