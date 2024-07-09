Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Chareidim In The IDF? Veteran Israeli Reporter Yanky Farber Explains


In its recent landmark decision, Israel’s High Court ruled to begin drafting Chareidim into the Israel Defense Forces, sparking widespread concern and confusion among the Chareidi community. To clarify the implications of this ruling, veteran Chareidi journalist Yanky Farber, a long-time resident of Bnei Brak and fluent English speaker, has created a video explainer for Yeshiva World News (YWN) readers.

Farber, well-versed in the intricacies of Israeli politics and Chareidi affairs, delves into the specifics of the court’s decision and its ramifications for Kollel Yungerleit and Yeshiva Bochurim. His expert analysis aims to provide clarity and insight into this critical issue affecting the Chareidi community.

Watch the video to gain a deeper understanding of the Supreme Court’s decision and its potential impact on the future of Chareidi participation in the IDF.

