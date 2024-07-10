Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Commando, Killed By Sniper In Gaza City


The IDF on Wednesday morning announced that a soldier was killed in battle in central Gaza on Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class Tal Lahat, H”yd, 21, from Kfar Saba. He served as a commando in the Maglan reconnaissance unit of the Commando Brigade.

He was killed by a sniper in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. The IDF spokesperson said that Lahat was posthumously promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Major.

His levaya is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Kfar Saba military cemetery.

His death increases the toll of soldiers killed in Israel’s war in Gaza to 327 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7th to 681.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



