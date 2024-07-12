TURNING ON EACH OTHER: Anti-Israel DSA Withdraws Endorsement Of AOC Over Antisemitism Panel

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has announced the withdrawal of its endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) due to her participation in a panel on combatting antisemitism. The DSA had issued a conditional endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez on June 23, pending her fulfillment of certain conditions, including publicly opposing funding to Israel and supporting BDS.

However, after Ocasio-Cortez participated in a panel with the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the DSA decided to withdraw its endorsement, citing concerns over her votes and statements on Israel and Palestine. In a statement, the DSA said, “Many members have supported national endorsement while at the same time demanding that AOC demonstrate a higher level of commitment to Palestinian liberation…that aligns with DSA’s positions and expectations of socialists in office.”

The DSA acknowledged Ocasio-Cortez’s “courageous” positions on Palestine but expressed concerns over her votes, including one in favor of H.Res.888, which they claim conflates opposition to Israel’s “right to exist” with antisemitism. Additionally, her co-signing of a press release supporting the strengthening of the Iron Dome and other defense systems, as well as her participation in the panel where she “conflated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and condemned boycotting Zionist institutions,” were seen as a “deep betrayal” to the movement for Palestine.

The DSA emphasized that a national endorsement comes with a serious commitment to the movement for Palestine and the collective socialist project, and they must endorse candidates who “enthusiastically seek a relationship with DSA.” The organization is committed to ensuring that all elected officials are “unabashed in their support for Palestinian freedom” and demanded more from leaders in the movement.

