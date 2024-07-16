EU Imposes Sanctions On Right-Wing Israeli Individuals And Entities, Sparks Defiance From Activists

The European Union has joined the international community in imposing sanctions on right-wing individuals and organizations in Israel, targeting five individuals and three entities in Yerushalayim and Yehuda and Shomron. The sanctions aim to curb the activities of these groups, which it accuses of promoting extremism and violence.

The Tzav 9 organization, which protests against aid delivery to Gaza while Israeli hostages are held, is among the entities sanctioned. Right-wing activists Baruch Marzel, Bentzi Gopstein, and Issachar Manne, all from Hebron or Kiryat Arba, are also on the list, along with Tzvi Bar Yosef and Moshe Sharvit, and their respective farms.

In response to the sanctions, Bentzi Gopstein told Arutz Sheva, “After the Americans and the French, the European Union also imposes personal sanctions, but I have one thing to say to them – no one will break us.”

This move follows the Biden Administration’s announcement last Thursday, imposing sanctions on Tzav 9 and other Jewish individuals and entities in Judea and Samaria. In April, the EU sanctioned Meir Ettinger, Elisha Yered, the Lehava organization, and the ‘Hilltop Youth.’

The sanctions have sparked defiance from right-wing activists, who vow to continue their activities despite international pressure.

