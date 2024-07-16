Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THIS SUNDAY: IDF To Send Draft Orders To Thousands Of Chareidim


The IDF is sending initial draft orders to thousands of Chareidim on Sunday, Ynet reported on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, the IDF stated that it sending the orders because it is the only way to draft the numbers required by the Supreme Court and it is not possible to rely on those who want to enlist voluntarily.

Earlier on Tuesday, the left-wing organization, the Movement for the Quality of Government, submitted an “urgent” petition to the Supreme Court demanding that it order the IDF to immediately recruit all 63,000 bnei yeshivos eligible for the draft. [It should be noted that the head of the movement for the “quality of government” has been accused of serious ethical violations himself in his work as an attorney.]

The Gedolei Yisrael have stated that bnei yeshivos should not cooperate with the IDF, even at the cost of going to jail.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



