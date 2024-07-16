Fears Of “Absolute Chaos” As Chareidim Begin Protesting Draft Orders; Knesset Holding Urgent Hearing [VIDEOS]

Chairman Yuli Edelstein has called an “urgent” hearing for the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to discuss the IDF’s Tuesday announcement saying it will send draft orders to the Charedi community beginning this coming Sunday.

Edelstein’s office expressed concerns over the lack of clear criteria or mechanism for selecting recruits, warning of “absolute chaos” among the Chareidi community. The legal standing of the orders has also been questioned, with Edelstein seeking clarity on whether the selection is arbitrary or based on specific criteria.

Below are clips from a protest on Route 4 near Bnei Brak, where hundreds of Chareidim joined in protesting the draft orders. Further escalation is expected in the coming days.

