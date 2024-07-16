Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Fears Of “Absolute Chaos” As Chareidim Begin Protesting Draft Orders; Knesset Holding Urgent Hearing [VIDEOS]


Chairman Yuli Edelstein has called an “urgent” hearing for the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to discuss the IDF’s Tuesday announcement saying it will send draft orders to the Charedi community beginning this coming Sunday.

Edelstein’s office expressed concerns over the lack of clear criteria or mechanism for selecting recruits, warning of “absolute chaos” among the Chareidi community. The legal standing of the orders has also been questioned, with Edelstein seeking clarity on whether the selection is arbitrary or based on specific criteria.

Below are clips from a protest on Route 4 near Bnei Brak, where hundreds of Chareidim joined in protesting the draft orders. Further escalation is expected in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Gag Order Lifted: Beit Shemesh Resident Indicted For Security Violations For Iranian Agents

FROM HATER TO LOVER: VP Candidate Vance Once Called Trump “America’s Hitler,” Described His Supporters As “Idiots”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Israelis Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

WATCH: Crowd At GOP Convention Roars When When Former President Trump, Sporting Bandage On Ear, Arrives At Convention

He Predicted Oct. 7th: The State-Attorney’s Office Indicted Him For “Racism”

BDS FAIL: Google In Advanced Talks To Acquire Israeli Cybersecurity Startup Wiz For $23 Billion

STAGGERING: Russian Army Has Lost 70,000 Troops In Just The Last 2 Months

TRAGEDY IN LAKEWOOD: Infant Niftar After Accidentally Left In Vehicle

Who Is JD Vance? Things To Know About Donald Trump’s Pick For VP

Haifa Mayor: “We’ll Be Sitting In Shelters & Parking Lots For 4 Days”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network