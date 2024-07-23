Israel’s Education Minister: “Schools In North Won’t Reopen In September”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch attended a meeting at the Mateh Asher Regional Council in the western Galil in northern Israel on Tuesday amid another day of Hezbollah rocket fire at the area.

In his remarks to the heads of the local councils, Kisch admitted that the security situation in the north will not allow the reopening of schools in the area on September 1, meaning that over 16,000 children evacuated from their homes will continue to attend schools at various locations around Israel.

“This is an unfortunate decision forced on us and made with a heavy heart,” Kisch said. “I reiterate and call on the prime minister and heads of the defense echelon to act now and forcefully against Lebanon. There is escaping the decision to launch a massive war against Lebanon in order to restore quiet and stability to the residents of northern Israel and for the future of the State of Israel.

Hezbollah has launched over 6,800 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israel since October 8, 2023.

