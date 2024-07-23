Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Happening Tomorrow: Join the Unprecedented Raiser’s Event

Communicated Content

Tomorrow, July 24th, is the day we unite to save the future of Klal Yisroel. 


Gedolei Eretz Yisroel traveled to the United States recently and raised $84,000,000 to replace the budgets which the Israeli government took away from the yeshivos. 


Those numbers are staggering, but we still need to raise $23,000,000 to complete the shortfall. 


The emergency  campaign initiated by the  gedolim, Keren Olam HaTorah, has marked tomorrow as the day to launch the unprecedented fundraising mission of raising this deficit. 


Together with askanim from around the world, we’re inviting you to come and join us for a historic raiser’s event in Bell Works NJ, where we will join together to raise the funds needed to reach our goal. 

The Historic Raiser’s Event

When: Tomorrow, July 24 from 5:00-10:00pm

Where: Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ


During the event, you will enjoy a lavish buffet, hear from guest speakers, and above all — hear from Gedolei Yisroel who are giving brachos to all involved. 

CLICK HERE

You Can Join

By donating/raising $2,736 to sponsor an avreich (or committing to $228/month), you’re invited to join in this event.

Just email [email protected] or call 732.941.1000 to become a raiser. OR click here

If There Was Ever A Time, It’s Now

The Olam HaTorah is in danger. We can’t save it without you.

Our gedolim have implored all of Klal Yisroel to give beyond their usual contributions. “This is a request to go above and beyond your normal giving,” Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch urged.

Because this is not just another fundraising campaign; it is the very survival of Klal Yisroel.

In recognition of the generosity, Rav Landau benched anyone who helps with good health, nachas, parnassah, and all the brochos one could wish for. 


Tomorrow, We Will Make History

Every donation counts now, more than ever. We need your support to ensure that the doors of Torah learning remain open. 


Although the numbers are unprecedented, your support today can turn the tide. 


Join thousands for an unprecedented gathering to raise $23,000,000 to save the Yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel.


Become a raiser today and save the future of Klal Yisroel.


KerenOlamHaTorah.org

[email protected] 

732.941.1000.




