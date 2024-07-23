Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DESPICABLE: Self-Hating Jewish Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Netanyahu “Worst Leader In Jewish History”


In a scathing statement, senior Jewish Democratic lawmaker Jerrold Nadler denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the worst leader in Jewish history” since the Maccabean king (Aristobulus) who invited the Romans into Yerushalayim over 2100 years ago. In his statement, Nadler listed a whole list of grievances he has against Netanyahu.

“The Prime Minister is putting the security of Israel, the lives of the hostages, the stability of the region, and longstanding Israeli democratic norms in perilous jeopardy, simply to maintain the stability of his far-right coalition and absolve him of his own legal troubles,” Nadler wrote on X. “Tomorrow’s address is the next step in a long line of manipulative bad-faith efforts by Republicans to further politicize the U.S.-Israel relationship for partisan gain and is a cynical stunt by Netanyahu aimed at aiding his own desperate political standing at home. There is no question in my mind it should not be happening. Still, I have not given up on the dream of an Israel that can live in peace with its neighbors, including with Palestinians, through a negotiated two-state solution.”

Despite his harsh words, Nadler announced that he will still attend Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress, saying, “I feel my voice is more impactful in the room, holding the Prime Minister accountable.”

Despite his Jewishness, Nadler supported the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, drawing the ire of many in the US and Israel, including some who accused him of stabbing the Jewish State in the back.

Nadler also defended Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she compared the detention of illegal migrants crossing into the US to Nazi concentration camps.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



