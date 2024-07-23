GERALD FORD: NAVI? Watch The Former President Predict How The U.S. Will Get Its First Female President

A recently surfaced video clip from 1989 shows former President Gerald Ford forecasting the likelihood of America’s first female president. In a Q&A session with an elementary school student, Ford outlined a scenario in which a woman would first become vice president and then assume the presidency after the sitting president’s passing.

Ford’s prophetic response suggested that once a woman breaks the presidential glass ceiling, it may become challenging for men to secure party nominations in future elections.

In the exchange, Ford advises a young girl aspiring to become president, saying, “I hope we do have a young lady at some point become President of the United States… I think it will happen [with a woman becoming vice president first], and then the President will die, and the woman will become President… And once that barrier is broken, from then on, men better be careful, because they’ll have a hard, hard time ever even getting a nomination in the future.”

Ford’s remarks, made over three decades ago, appear remarkably prescient today.

