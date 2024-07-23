Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

GERALD FORD: NAVI? Watch The Former President Predict How The U.S. Will Get Its First Female President


A recently surfaced video clip from 1989 shows former President Gerald Ford forecasting the likelihood of America’s first female president. In a Q&A session with an elementary school student, Ford outlined a scenario in which a woman would first become vice president and then assume the presidency after the sitting president’s passing.

Ford’s prophetic response suggested that once a woman breaks the presidential glass ceiling, it may become challenging for men to secure party nominations in future elections.

In the exchange, Ford advises a young girl aspiring to become president, saying, “I hope we do have a young lady at some point become President of the United States… I think it will happen [with a woman becoming vice president first], and then the President will die, and the woman will become President… And once that barrier is broken, from then on, men better be careful, because they’ll have a hard, hard time ever even getting a nomination in the future.”

Ford’s remarks, made over three decades ago, appear remarkably prescient today.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BROKERED BY CHINA: PA’s Abbas Signs Unity Deal With Hamas Barbarians

LAKEWOOD: Dion Marsh Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Terror Attacks On Orthodox Jews

Quinnipiac University Poll Finds VP Harris, Donald Trump Neck And Neck To Voters

Biden Seen In Public Since COVID; Will Address The Nation Wednesday On His Decision To Drop 2024 Reelection Bid

Trump to Meet Netanyahu Friday At Mar-a-Lago

STILL ALIVE: Jimmy Carter Has Not Died, Despite Viral Hoax Letter

INCOMPETENT: Secret Service Director Resigns After Brutal Congressional Grilling

SICK ANTISEMITISM: Dems Worried That Harris Picking Jewish Man As VP Could Alienate Their Voters

Hezbollah Fires Swarm Of Suicide Drones At Northern Israel

KAMALA CLINCHES: Harris Secures Enough Democratic Delegates To Become Party’s Presidential Nominee

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network