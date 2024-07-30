EVIL ERADICATED: HAMAS CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEH ASSASSINATED IN IRAN

Hamas chief Ismael Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran, according to a statement from the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aired on Press TV.

According to initial reports, Haniyeh was killed along with his bodyguard at his home in Tehran. Further details were not immediately available.

Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh is dead. The terror leader had been in Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

During his time in Iran, Haniyeh and Palestinian Islamic Jihad secretary general Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Now, in a span of just 12 hours, the head of Hamas and the top military commander of Hezbollah have both been unceremoniously dispatched to death.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)