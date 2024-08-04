Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ariel Bibas, Still Held Hostage By Hamas In Gaza, Will Turn 5 In Captivity On Monday


The extended Bibas family will mark a somber milestone on Monday, August 5, as they protest the continued captivity of Ariel Bibas, who turns 5 years old, and his family, held hostage by Hamas since October 7. Ariel, his baby brother Kfir, and their parents, Shiri and Yarden Bibas, were taken from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The extended family will march from Habima Square to Hostages Square, publicizing a video of Ariel’s 4th birthday party to raise awareness about the hostages’ plight.

“We don’t know if Shiri knows it’s Ariel’s birthday,” said Maurice Shnaider, Ariel’s great-uncle. “The world needs to understand the situation that allows these little boys to mark their birthdays as hostages.”

The family believes Hamas targeted them to be taken hostage due to the boys’ distinctive red hair. Shnaider described the attack, saying terrorists waited for Yarden Bibas to stop shooting before taking the family hostage.

Shnaider, who lives in the US, recently visited Israel for the first time since the attack. He expressed frustration with the lack of progress in securing the hostages’ release and fears antisemitism in his community.

The family urges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a hostage deal, saying, “We can’t wait another six months… Release the little boys and every single hostage.”

