Hamas Leadership Succession Uncertain as Yahya Sinwar Opposes Khaled Mashaal


As Hamas continues to deliberate on a successor to the late politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, a key figure has emerged in opposition to one of the leading candidates. Yahya Sinwar, the terror group’s leader in Gaza, has expressed his disapproval of Khaled Mashaal, a founding member and former leader of Hamas, taking the reins.

According to Saudi-owned Alhadath news channel, Sinwar conveyed his preference for a candidate with stronger ties to the Iranian leadership during a meeting with Hamas leaders in Qatar. This development has cast uncertainty over the succession process, which will be decided by Hamas’s politburo and Shura Council, a secretive consultative body comprising religious and political figures.

Mashaal and Khalil al-Hayya, a powerful figure within Hamas and close associate of Haniyeh, are considered the top contenders for the position. However, Sinwar’s opposition to Mashaal may tip the scales in favor of al-Hayya or another candidate with closer ties to Iran.

