Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”


US Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) slammed reports blaming Israel for “causing an escalation” in the Middle East by eliminating Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“Since October 7th, Hezbollah has fired 7,000 drones, missiles, and rockets at Israel,” Torres stated. “Yet Israel is the one accused of ‘escalation.'”

“Israel may be the only nation on earth that would be accused of escalation after daring to defend itself against 7,000 mass murder attempts by the world’s most heavily armed terrorist organization.”

“The absurdity of the double standard has become too glaring to ignore. Yet ignored it continues to be.”

Axios reported that US President Joe Biden demanded that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stop escalating tensions in the Middle East in a “tough” phone call on Friday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



