HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

Hamas launched a rocket barrage from Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel early Monday afternoon.

Several rockets fell within the Gaza border area and a 37-year-old truck driver was lightly injured from shrapnel near Kibbutz Re’im. He was evacuated to Soroka Hospital while fully conscious with an injury to his lower limbs.

The IDF spokesperson said: “Following the alerts that were activated in the Gaza border area a short time ago, about 15 launches were detected that crossed from the southern Gaza Strip. Air defense forces successfully intercepted several launches and crashes were detected in the Re’im area and at the Gama Junction.”

Another rocket hit caused a fire to break out in an open area on the Ein HaBesor moshav:

Several rocket attacks from Khan Younis have been carried out in recent days. The IDF is preparing to operate in the area and has called on Gazan civilians to evacuate the area.

