Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel


Hamas launched a rocket barrage from Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel early Monday afternoon.

Several rockets fell within the Gaza border area and a 37-year-old truck driver was lightly injured from shrapnel near Kibbutz Re’im. He was evacuated to Soroka Hospital while fully conscious with an injury to his lower limbs.

The IDF spokesperson said: “Following the alerts that were activated in the Gaza border area a short time ago, about 15 launches were detected that crossed from the southern Gaza Strip. Air defense forces successfully intercepted several launches and crashes were detected in the Re’im area and at the Gama Junction.”

Another rocket hit caused a fire to break out in an open area on the Ein HaBesor moshav:

Several rocket attacks from Khan Younis have been carried out in recent days. The IDF is preparing to operate in the area and has called on Gazan civilians to evacuate the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Murdered, 2 Injured, In Multi-Scene Attack In Holon

FAR ROCKAWY: NYPD Makes Arrest And Retrieves Stolen Sefer Torah

Defense Secretary Overrides Plea Agreement for Accused 9/11 Mastermind and Two Other Defendants

US To Boost Military Presence In Mideast, Sending Fighter Jet Squadron And Keeping Carrier In Region

Israel Prepares For All-Out War On Several Fronts

Iran: Hezbollah Will Target Israeli Civilians In Respnse To Shukr’s Elimination

Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Its Tel Aviv Embassy Mourning Haniyeh

Israeli Government Ministers Issued Satellite Phones Amid Retaliation Concerns

CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road

SOUTH FALLSBURG: Victim Airlifted After Being Stabbed In Front Of Gombo’s Bakery [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network