Sde Teiman Case: Medical Reports Prove That Allegations Are False

Medical reports from the Sde Teiman case and examinations and tests carried out by the head of the surgical department of Hadassah Hospital prove that the allegations against the reservists arrested on suspicion of abusing a Hamas terrorist are false.

Kan News reported on Thursday morning that according to a medical report, the terrorist was brought for an examination at the clinic at the Sde Teiman base late at night and told the doctor who examined him that he was suffering from pain due to a fall.

The doctor stated in the report that there was no evidence of a wound or a source of bleeding from which the terrorist suffered and added that he decided to hospitalize the terrorist because of suspected intra-abdominal bleeding. A report from the hospital revealed that he has bruises on his head, chest, and stomach, but there was no evidence of alleged sexual assault.

In addition, a letter from the head of the surgical department at Hadassah Hospital states that the allegations of sodomy do not corroborate with the medical findings as the prisoner suffered only internal bleeding and not external bleeding. The doctor states that according to the examinations, he believes that the terrorist’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Ten reservists were arrested based on the testimony of a terrorist but five have since been released for lack of any evidence tying them to the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, Channel 12 News published a tampered video of footage from security cameras at Sde Teiman and claimed that the video was evidence of the reservists’ alleged crime. Apart from the fact that the channel leaked investigative material to the public, the video was an edited video that spliced footage from two different days as is evident from the dates that appear on the video. Most importantly, the video showed no evidence of a crime.

But that didn’t stop the video from being picked up by Israel’s enemies and broadcast to the world with the claim: “Here’s proof that IDF soldiers rape Palestinians.”

As seen below, just one re-tweet received 7.5 million views as of Wednesday. Jackson Hinkle as well as pro-Iranian Telegram accounts also retweeted it and got millions of views.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)