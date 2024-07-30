IDF Admits: Arrest Of Soldiers By Masked Police Officers Was A Mistake

The chief of staff of the IDF’s Personnel Directorate Brig. Gen. Yoram Knafo admitted that the raid of the Sde Teiman base by masked military police officers was a mistake.

Unbelievably enough, IDF prosecutors called Hamas terrorists who were held at Sde Teiman and later released to Gaza and asked them if they had any testimony against IDF soldiers regarding their stay at Sde Teiman. The soldiers were then arrested based on these terrorists’ testimony, leading to a “revolt” by protesters who stormed two IDF bases.

Speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, Knafo said that lessons were learned and such incidents will not happen again.

MK Yuli Edelstein, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Knafo: “Before the arrests, was there any discussion with the IDF Spokesperson’s Office and the military censor on the significance of the arrests?” The prosecutor replied in the negative.

Edelstein then asked: “There was no discussion about the consequences of such arrests from an international point of view, Israeli society, hasbarah [public relations], and morale in the IDF?”

The prosecutor responded: “We didn’t consider it. We only discussed hiding the face of the police investigators so that they wouldn’t take revenge on them.”

Edelstein summed up the discussion: “Unfortunately, the Military Advocate General chose or was instructed not to come to the meeting. I am announcing right now that we will hold another discussion in which she will be required to appear before the committee and provide adequate answers regarding the policies of the investigation. I am happy that the head of the Personnel Directorate quickly concluded that the army’s conduct on this issue was incorrect and similar cases will not happen again.”

Journalist Akiva Bigman wrote about Military Advocate General Yafit Tomer-Yerushalmi: “Since entering office, Tomer-Yerushalmi has not missed an opportunity to lead the politicization, polarization, and radicalization of the military prosecution system. Under her leadership, the military prosecutor’s office became a branch of The Hague, a hostile body trying to introduce foreign interests into the IDF and harm its fighting spirit.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)