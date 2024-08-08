Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Trump Will Hold News Conference Thursday In His First Public Appearance Since Rival Harris Picked Walz


Former President Donald Trump says he will hold a news conference Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beachside compound, making his first public appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Trump announced the 2 p.m. EDT event on his Truth Social network and posted that he was eager to debate Harris.

He had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

“I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates,” he said on Truth Social, referring to Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Only I think Kamala will be easier.”

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has criticized Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden stepped aside from his presidential reelection campaign and she launched her White House campaign. Harris sometimes answers shouted questions while boarding or leaving her plane for campaign stops.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE CATSKILLS: Forestburgh Officials Don’t Want Religious Jews In Their Town

KAMALA CLIMBS: Harris Now Leads Trump In Both Major Polling Averages

Smotrich: “Iran Has A Detailed Plan For The Destruction Of Israel”

UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]

Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

For the First Time: Project Leebaynu-Lev Shomea to Assist Anglos Living in Eretz Yisroel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network