SO SCARY! Biden Sends One-Word Warning To Iran: “DON’T!”

In a brief exchange with reporters outside a church, US President Joe Biden seemingly issued another warning to Iran amid ongoing tensions following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

As Biden was bombarded with questions while leaving the church, one reporter asked, “What’s your message to Iran?” In response, Biden appeared to mouth the word “Don’t” before entering his vehicle.

This word has been used by Biden in previous warnings to Israel’s adversaries, notably after the October 7 Hamas attack and again in April to caution Iran ahead of its direct rocket and drone assault on Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)