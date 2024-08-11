Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Warns Civilians in Aljalaa to Evacuate Amid Planned Military Operations Against Hamas


The IDF has dropped flyers in the Aljalaa area of northern Khan Yunis, warning civilians to evacuate due to imminent military operations against Hamas. The IDF cited significant terrorist activity in the area, including the exploitation of a designated Humanitarian Area for rocket launches toward Israel.

The IDF is adjusting the boundaries of the Humanitarian Area based on intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure within it. To minimize civilian casualties, the IDF is urging residents to move to the newly adjusted safe zone, with evacuation messages being sent through various channels, including SMS, phone calls, and flyers.

The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to targeting Hamas while protecting civilians, accusing the terrorist group of using Gazan residents as human shields for its operations.



