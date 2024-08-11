MID-FLIGHT TRAGEDY: Passenger Dies On El Al Flight To Israel

A 66-year-old passenger was discovered dead during an El Al flight from Bangkok to Tel Aviv, prompting a somber scene on board. The crew realized the situation when the passenger did not respond during breakfast service, and a child seated nearby failed to notify them.

“The passenger got up at one in the morning, asked the stewardess for a drink, and she checked that everything was fine with him. He told the stewardess that his stomach hurt but everything else was okay and he was not experiencing chest pain. When breakfast started about two hours later, the crew noticed that the man was unresponsive. A doctor was called to him and after several resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead.” passengers told Channel 12 News.

Yosef Dorfman, a ZAKA volunteer who happened to be on the flight, managed the situation after a child in the same row alerted the medical team. A doctor on board confirmed the passenger’s death, after which the body was respectfully moved to the rear of the plane and covered for the remainder of the journey. Dorfman noted that this was the second time in a year he had handled such an incident during a flight. The plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport without further incident.