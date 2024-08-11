Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Government Moves To Permanently Ban Hezbollah-Affiliated News Network


The Israeli government has taken steps to block the Hezbollah-affiliated news network al Mayadeen, citing national security concerns. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has signed an order to confiscate the network’s equipment and block its websites, effectively shutting down its operations in Israel.

The move comes after an al Mayadeen reporter broadcast from Majdal Shams, a day after a rocket attack by Hezbollah killed 12 children in the Golan Heights. The reporter’s presence was seen as a blatant disregard for Israel’s security and sovereignty.

This is not the first time Israel has attempted to shut down al Mayadeen. In November, the security cabinet voted to close the network under emergency regulations, but the measure expired in January. The latest decision aims to permanently block the network’s transmissions and activities in Israel.



