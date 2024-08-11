Sunday’s Cabinet Meeting: “Bunch Of Arrogant Idiots! Inflicting Starvation On Babies!”

A discussion about the Attorney-General decision to cut daycare funding for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft took place at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich banged on the table and screamed: “Not one avreich will leave kollel and become a babysitter because of this idiotic decision! They’re destroying the economy! Women won’t go out to work. Chareidi society has been undergoing a change. They’re now destroying the efforts of 15 years and they didn’t even bother to talk to the Finance Minister!”

“Who are you anyway?” Smotrich continued. “You didn’t hold one professional discussion. A bunch of arrogant people! A bunch of morons! We’ll throw your letter in the garbage can of history! Destroyers of the country!”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said: “If such a letter was issued against Jews anywhere in the world, we would be shocked. This is the height of disgrace! Go and inflict starvation on small children, babies? Where does this crazy thing come from?!”

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “We must fire her!” He turned to the Chareidi ministers: “If you were Arabs – she wouldn’t behave like this. It’s time to fire her.”

Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said: “What are the children guilty of?”

Minister Meir Porush joined in: “They pay the illegal infiltrators so why not the Chareidim?”

Ben-Gvir replied: “Don’t you understand that in the view of the Attorney-General, infiltrators and Arabs are worth more than Chareidim?”

Levin added: “The Attorney-General should take her hands off Chareidi children!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)