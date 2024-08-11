Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Sunday’s Cabinet Meeting: “Bunch Of Arrogant Idiots! Inflicting Starvation On Babies!”


A discussion about the Attorney-General decision to cut daycare funding for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft took place at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich banged on the table and screamed: “Not one avreich will leave kollel and become a babysitter because of this idiotic decision! They’re destroying the economy! Women won’t go out to work. Chareidi society has been undergoing a change. They’re now destroying the efforts of 15 years and they didn’t even bother to talk to the Finance Minister!”

“Who are you anyway?” Smotrich continued. “You didn’t hold one professional discussion. A bunch of arrogant people! A bunch of morons! We’ll throw your letter in the garbage can of history! Destroyers of the country!”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said: “If such a letter was issued against Jews anywhere in the world, we would be shocked. This is the height of disgrace! Go and inflict starvation on small children, babies? Where does this crazy thing come from?!”

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “We must fire her!” He turned to the Chareidi ministers: “If you were Arabs – she wouldn’t behave like this. It’s time to fire her.”

Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said: “What are the children guilty of?”

Minister Meir Porush joined in: “They pay the illegal infiltrators so why not the Chareidim?”

Ben-Gvir replied: “Don’t you understand that in the view of the Attorney-General, infiltrators and Arabs are worth more than Chareidim?”

Levin added: “The Attorney-General should take her hands off Chareidi children!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

5 Years Later: Secular Journalist Davened And Received An Almost Immediate Response

International Criminal Court to Make Public Discussions on Netanyahu, Hamas Leader Arrest Warrants

Israeli Government Approves Proposal To Permanently Ban Hezbollah-Affiliated News Network

Report: Israel Intel Says That Iran Will Directly Attack Israel Within Days

UTJ Head Moshe Gafni On Attorney-General: “Unparalleled Wickedness”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Murdered, 1 Wounded, In Shooting Attack In Jordan Valley

IDF Continues Targeted Operations Across Gaza Strip, Strikes Multiple Hamas Terror Sites [VIDEOS]

MID-FLIGHT TRAGEDY: Passenger Dies On El Al Flight To Israel

SO SCARY! Biden Sends One-Word Warning To Iran: “DON’T!”

Attorney-General Cuts Daycare Subsidies For Chareidi Families

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network