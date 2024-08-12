Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DON’T! Leaders Of UK, Germany, France Warn Iran Not To Attack Israel


The leaders of the UK, Germany and France issued a joint statement on Monday warning Iran not to attack Israel.

In a statement that has as much potential for influencing the Islamic Republic as US President Joe Biden’s “Don’t!” the leaders stated: “We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.”

“In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree [to] a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

[Iran and its allies] will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.”

The statement was signed by President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



