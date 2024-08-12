FEARS GROW: Iran May Launch Tisha B’av Attack On Israel, Fox News Reports

Fox News has reported that U.S. officials are concerned Iran could strike Israel within the next 24 hours.

YWN reported last week that western intelligence sources had suggested that Iran might be considering an attack on Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temples, which begins tonight and ends at sunset tomorrow. If an attack occurs within this timeframe, it would coincide with Tisha B’Av.’

FOX NEWS: “Regional sources told Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Monday that they are concerned Iran and its proxies could attack Israel within the next 24 hours in retaliation for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month. The message from France, Germany and the United Kingdom – which calls on Israel and Hamas to show “no further delay” in getting back to the negotiating table to hammer out a cease-fire and hostage release deal – also comes as Lebanon is bracing for a wider war and the Islamic State is plotting its re-emergence.”

