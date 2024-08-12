Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FEARS GROW: Iran May Launch Tisha B’av Attack On Israel, Fox News Reports


Fox News has reported that U.S. officials are concerned Iran could strike Israel within the next 24 hours.

YWN reported last week that western intelligence sources had suggested that Iran might be considering an attack on Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temples, which begins tonight and ends at sunset tomorrow. If an attack occurs within this timeframe, it would coincide with Tisha B’Av.’

FOX NEWS: “Regional sources told Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Monday that they are concerned Iran and its proxies could attack Israel within the next 24 hours in retaliation for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month. The message from France, Germany and the United Kingdom – which calls on Israel and Hamas to show “no further delay” in getting back to the negotiating table to hammer out a cease-fire and hostage release deal – also comes as Lebanon is bracing for a wider war and the Islamic State is plotting its re-emergence.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”: Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of Using AI To Fake Crowd Sizes

Gallant Tells Austin That Iran Is Preparing To Attack, US Deploys Guided Missile Submarine

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier In Southern Gaza

Stone Falls From Kosel Onto Plaza During Tefillas Neitz

WATCH: The Cry Of The Maggid: “The War With Iran Is Due To The Attorney-General”

Sunday’s Cabinet Meeting: “Bunch Of Arrogant Idiots! Inflicting Starvation On Babies!”

Frustrated Trump Lashes Out At Billionaire GOP Megadonor Miriam Adelson

5 Years Later: Secular Journalist Davened And Received An Almost Immediate Response

International Criminal Court to Make Public Discussions on Netanyahu, Hamas Leader Arrest Warrants

Israeli Government Approves Proposal To Permanently Ban Hezbollah-Affiliated News Network

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network