Saudi Crown Prince Worries He’ll Be Assassinated Over Efforts To Normalize Relations With Israel

In a recent meeting with visiting US lawmakers, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told them he’s worried over potential threats to his life due to his efforts to broker a normalization agreement with Israel, according to a Politico report.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report revealed that the crown prince emphasized the dangers he faces if a deal with Israel is struck without addressing the Palestinian issue. He invoked the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981 as a warning, noting that Sadat was killed by extremists after signing a peace treaty with Israel.

“The way he put it was, ‘Saudis care very deeply about this, and the street throughout the Middle East cares deeply about this, and my tenure as the keeper of the holy sites of Islam will not be secure if I don’t address what is the most pressing issue of justice in our region,’” one source told Politico.

Mohammed bin Salman’s stance has reportedly centered on the inclusion of a clear and irreversible path to a future Palestinian state as a key condition for any agreement with Israel. He has stressed that failure to do so would not only jeopardize his position as the leader of Saudi Arabia but also provoke significant backlash across the region.

However, despite these discussions, chances of reaching a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel have reportedly diminished in recent months. Congressional sources noted that the window for a deal effectively closed in June, due in part to the ongoing war in Gaza and the lack of time on the US Senate calendar to ratify any agreement before the upcoming presidential election.

Adding further complications, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently rejected the idea of a future Palestinian state, making the possibility of an agreement even more unlikely.

