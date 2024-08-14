BETRAYED AGAIN: US Reportedly Gave Iran Names Of Mossad Agents Involved In Haniyeh Assassination

A high-ranking American security delegation, facilitated by Oman, reportedly traveled to Tehran to convey messages to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, aiming to ease regional tensions between Iran and Israel, according to Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida.

The delegation allegedly sought to inform Khamenei that the Biden-Harris administration was not informed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s Fuad Shukr. Israel claimed responsibility for Shukr’s killing but has not commented on Haniyeh’s death in Tehran.

Sources suggest the American team arrived in Iran via Turkey, meeting with Iranian officials for two hours before returning.

They allegedly presented to Iranian officials a list of ten Mossad agents believed to be involved in the assassinations, as a “good faith” initiative to lower tensions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)