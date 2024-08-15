Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Carries Out Widespread Strikes Against Hamas In Gaza [VIDEO & PHOTOS]


In a combined ground and aerial operation in the Rafah area, approximately 20 terrorists were identified and eliminated by the IDF. A structure containing a terror tunnel shaft was also dismantled.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated terrorists operating inside Hamas weapons storage facilities. An additional IAF strike took out a senior Islamic Jihad operative responsible for firing projectiles towards IDF troops and Israeli territory.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops continued operational activity, eliminating a terrorist cell and dismantling a weapons storage facility in joint operations with the IAF.

Over the past day, the IAF has dismantled over 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.

