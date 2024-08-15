Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
"As Lomdei Torah The High Court Has No Sway On Us" – Rosh Yeshiva Hagaon Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin



At the conclusion of the Zman which was held on motzai Tish’a Be’Av, at the campus of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, the Rabbanim spoke encouraging the talmidim to rejuvenate themselves in anticipation of the upcoming Elul zman. The Roshei Yeshiva urged the talmidim to continue learning, as this is the only protection we have against vicious enemies that seek our destruction.The Rosh Hayeshiva, Harav Sholom Ber Shlit’a gave special chizuk to the thousands of bochurim, explaining with great feeling that only when Klal Yisroel looks “up” we overcome our enemies, and it’s only the lomdei Torah that uphold the entire world.With heartfelt emotion he continued to explain that when we say “הם משכימים לדברים בטלים” we’re not referring to simple people or young children but to their “wise men”. This is referring to the judges in the high court who sit all day and try to figure out how to stop Torah learning, chas veshalom. These are true dvarim beteilim and no one is paying heed or taking any interest whatsoever in anything they say! More so, the Rosh Hayeshiva strengthened the bochurim by saying that they must know and  feel even an eighth of an eighth of the pride we must have in being the lomdei Torah. “We are the pillars of the world and all of the wisdom is on our side.”




