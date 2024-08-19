IDF Officer Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack On Northern Israel

An IDF officer was killed and several were injured on Monday morning in a Hezbollah rocket and drone barrage at the Galil.

Drone infiltration alerts sounded across the Galil, including in Nahariya, early in the morning. One drone scored a direct hit on an IDF post near the Ya’ara moshav in the western Galil, injuring multiple people, one critically.

The IDF announced early Monday afternoon that an IDF officer was killed in the drone attack. He was identified as Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 45, from Ibtin, a Bedouin village in northern Israel. He served as a tracker in the Baram Regional Brigade. An IDF officer in the same Brigade was seriously injured in the attack and several soldiers were lightly injured.

The IDF said that Hezbollah launched five suicide drones, three of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. One hit an IDF base near Ya’ara, killing Amaria.

Another drone scored a direct hit near the Gesher HaZiv kibbutz.

At the same time, about ten rockets were fired at the Upper Galil. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)