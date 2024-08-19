HUGE NEIS: Massacre Averted As Suicide Bomber Explodes Next To Shul In Tel Aviv

Mispallelim at a shul in south Tel Aviv experienced a huge neis on Sunday evening when a powerful explosive device in the knapsack of a suicide bomber walking by the shul prematurely exploded, killing the man and wounding a passerby.

There were 80 mispallelim davening Maariv in the shul when the bomb exploded. The building was rocked by the explosion but b’chasdei Hashem, no one was injured as the device exploded as the terrorist was passing by a truck, which absorbed most of the explosion.

Security officials believe that the suicide bomber was on his way to detonate the bomb in a crowded area, such as the shopping area about 100 meters from the shul, where numerous cafes and stores are located.

Chaim Bublil, Police chief of the Ayalon District in Tel Aviv, said; “It was a neis that it didn’t explode in the nearby shul or shopping center. It could have ended in dozens of deaths.”

Israeli security officials are still investigating the identity of the terrorist, a man in his 50s, but according to media reports, they believe he is a Palestinian resident of Shechem.

The moments of the explosion:

The footage below shows the suicide bomber walking with a knapsack on his back holding the explosive device minutes before the explosion:

The shul next to the site of the attack:

In the Beis Medrash of the shul:

A Tel Aviv municipality worker told Ynet: “There was a Mincha and Maariv tefillah here in a building that holds 120 people. The explosion occurred in the middle of Maariv while there were at least 80 people in the shul on the first floor alone. If he would have entered the shul…a great neis happened here.”

A 33-year-old man who was passing by the scene on an electric scooter was moderately injured by shrapnel from the blast. He was treated at the scene and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)