NORTHERN ESCALATION: Hezbollah Pummels Civilian Area, 1 Injured, Homes Go Up In Flames

Rocket alert sirens blared across the Golan on Wednesday morning as Hezbollah fired a barrage of about 50 rockets and drones at northern Israel.

The yishuv of Katzrin absorbed most of the fire. Israeli security officials said that the barrage directly targeted the yishuv and not local military bases – considered a serious escalation as Hezbollah fired directly at civilian targets.

The IDF’s defense systems intercepted some of the projectiles but others scored direct hits on the yishuv, moderately injuring one man and causing heavy property damage. Several fires broke out and firefighters are currently fighting the flames at several sites.

The injured victim, a man in his 30s, was at home when the rocket hit and was injured by shrapnel and the impact of the blast. MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated him to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas. Two others were treated for shock.

Ynet military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua wrote: “It was a targeted barrage of 40 rockets at Katzrin. The Iron Dome defense system successfully intercepted about 90% of the barrage. There is no airtight defense and there certainly won’t be during an all-out war. Therefore: 1. It’s required to heed the directives of the Home Front Command, they’re life-saving. 2. Defense is not enough. We must exact a price from Hezbollah and create deterrence.”

Shortly after the barrage, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the terror group fired Katyusha rockets at the Golan in resonse to the IDF’s airstrikes deep in Lebanon for the second consecutive night. The IDF said on Wednesday morning that it targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and air defense bases in the Beqaa region, northeast of Beirut, about 100 kilometers north of the border.

In the videos below, Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council, shows the destruction on the yishuv and says: “We were sure that there were people trapped in their homes. The State allows miracles to happen instead of taking the initiative and providing security. We cannot allow Hezbollah to win.”

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari responded to the barrage by stating: “Hezbollah launched about 50 rockets this morning at the center of Katzrin. Once again, Hezbollah is firing indiscriminately at Israeli civilians. Like any country that protects its citizens – we will act accordingly.”

