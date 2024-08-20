HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

Agudath Israel hosted an event on the sidelines of the DNC in Chicago bringing together elected officials and stakeholders from federal, state, and local government including, Senator Debby Stabenow (D- Michigan), NJ Governor Phil Murphy, NJ Congressman Josh Gottheimer, NY Congressman Pat Ryan, Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiss, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and numerous state and local officials from across the country to highlight the alarming rise of antisemitism and the growing electoral strength of Orthodox Jewish community.

Agudah Chairman Shloime Werdiger opened the jammed packed event with a straightforward explanation:

“The Jewish people are living though very trying times. As the banners around the room sadly show, the rise of antisemitism is extremely alarming. The identifiable Orthodox Jewish communities we represent have been subjected to an unprecedented level of antisemitic incidents over the past few years.

“You may have noticed that outside of this convention, not too far away from here, there are thousands of anti-Israel protesters. Perhaps they thought they could intimidate us so that we would not be here so that our voices would be silenced. And that’s exactly why we are here. We are the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, and we will never cower or be silenced. On the contrary, we intend to stand up for our rights and for our freedoms, and we need you to stand with us now against this hate and antisemitism.”

Despite the event not being advertised and tightly controlled by invitation only, anti-Israel protestors nearly crashed the gathering before being repelled by the heavy security, ironically adding an exclamation point to the event meant to highlight antisemitism.

The most emotional moment of the afternoon came from the parents of hostage Omer Neutra, who made an emotional bipartisan plea to bring their son, held hostage by Hamas for over 10 months, home. Tehillim was led by Mr. Neutra.

