Man Punches Chareidi In Face During Protest Against Draft In Jerusalem

Chareidi extremists held a protest next to the recruitment center in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the day 200 bnei yeshivos were scheduled to report to the center for their first summons.

According to Army Radio, the IDF instructed soldiers not to report to work at the center on Wednesday. Instead, a large number of Border Police and Israel Police officers were stationed in the area. As the protesters streamed to the area, they began blocking the surrounding streets as well as the nearby light rail station on Rechov Yaffo, leading to skirmishes between the protestors and police.

The police declared the protest illegal due to the disturbance of public order and began forcibly removing the protesters. Five protesters were arrested.

Some of the passersby began arguing with the protesters and one man punched a protester in his face.

