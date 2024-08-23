Arab Doctor At Soroka Medical Center Arrested After Declaring Allegiance To ISIS

Israeli authorities revealed on Thursday that a doctor at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva has been arrested for pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group. Muhammad Azzam, 34, originally from Nazareth and a resident of Beersheva, had been working as a specialist at the hospital before his arrest.

Azzam was detained a month ago, and an indictment was filed against him on August 8. The details of the case were kept under a gag order until now. According to the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Azzam’s allegiance to ISIS was confirmed following an investigation.

“The hospital administration takes the allegations very seriously and is shocked by them. The case is being investigated and handled by the relevant legal authorities, and we are confident in their handling of the matter,” Soroka Medical Center said in a statement.

According to a statement from the Justice Ministry, Azzam had shown an interest in ISIS since 2014, consuming extremist content related to the group over the years. Following the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, Azzam decided to formally join ISIS, swearing allegiance to its new leader, Abu Hafs al-Hajri al-Qurashi. The indictment also reveals that Azzam shared footage of the October 7 atrocities with friends, expressing both mockery and joy.

Authorities discovered disturbing content on Azzam’s cellphone, including videos of executions, beheadings, and mutilated bodies. Police also found folders labeled “Explosive Materials” and “Poison Preparation,” containing information on ricin and rotten meat poisons.

Given the serious nature of the charges and his position as a doctor, Azzam will remain detained for the duration of the legal proceedings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)