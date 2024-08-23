Hamas Plans To Target Israelis Abroad In Response To Haniyeh Assassination

Hamas is reportedly planning to target Israelis abroad in response to the assassination of its senior leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran last month.

According to sources cited by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Hamas’ political bureau convened shortly after Haniyeh’s death and made a strategic decision to extend its operations beyond the Middle East. This shift marks a departure from Hamas’ usual tactics, as it has historically avoided carrying out attacks outside the region.

The new strategy mimics groups such as Hezbollah and the former Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) which have been known for targeting Israelis and Jewish interests abroad.

Whether Hamas intends to target Israeli tourists or high-ranking officials remains unclear.

Haniyeh was killed in late July during a visit to Tehran, in an attack widely believed to have been orchestrated by Israel. Reports from The New York Times revealed that an explosive device – planted months earlier in a facility linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – was used in the assassination.

Though Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, The Washington Post reported that Israeli officials notified the U.S. government of its involvement shortly after the operation. The White House reacted with shock and outrage to the news, though no formal public condemnation has been issued.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the assassination, which came just hours after the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Speaking after the incident, Pezeshkian condemned the attack, saying, “Iran will defend its sovereignty and make the invading terrorists regret their cowardly actions.”

Iran’s Parliament and military leadership echoed the new president, with Mohsen Rezaee, a high-ranking Iranian official, threatening that Israel will “pay a heavy price” for the assassination.

