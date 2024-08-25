IDF Foils Massive Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv, Northern Israel

The IDF early Sunday morning foiled a Hezbollah plan to attack strategic Israeli cities in northern and central Israel, including a possible attack on Ben Gurion Airport.

Hezbollah had prepared to launch thousands of rockets, missiles, and drones at hundreds of military and strategic sites. In a preemptive attack at about 5 a.m, 100 Israeli fighter jets simultaneously struck thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Despite the IDF strikes, Hezbollah fired hundreds of drones and rockets at northern Israel, including Akko, Ma’alot, Katzrin, and Tzfas. A number of rockets scored direct hits on buildings, homes and a kindergarten in Akko. A woman was lightly injured by shrapnel.

Hezbollah issued a statement claiming that it fired over 320 drones at 11 IDF bases in what was the “first phase” of its response to the elimination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. It did not mention the IDF strikes.

Defense Minister Gallant declared a “special situation” nationwide and the Home Front Command imposed restrictions from Tel Aviv northward, including restrictions on gatherings to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors.

The Iron Dome at work:

The video below shows a missile hitting a highway in northern Israel:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)