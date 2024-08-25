Hezbollah Intended To Strike Mossad HQ, Ben-Gurion Airport; IDF Destroyed 6,000 Rockets & Drones

Israel destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers on Sunday morning after it became clear that Hezbollah intended to carry out a massive attack on Israel on Sunday morning at about 5 a.m.

Hezbollah planned to target strategic sites in central Tel Aviv, including Ben-Gurion Airport and the Glilot base near Hertzliya, where the Mossad headquarters and 8200 intelligence unit are located.

The IDF struck over 40 launch sites in Lebanon, destroying about 6,000 launchers, drones and rockets.

At about 5 a.m., Israel Airports Authority announced that Ben-Gurion Airport has been closed and arriving flights will be redirected to other airports.

The airport re-opened about two hours later and flights resumed shortly later. However, some airlines canceled their flights to Israel and according to reports, the flight schedule was significantly disrupted and it will take some time until normal operations are resumed

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)