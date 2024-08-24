Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Spoke Overnight with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has recently completed a call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant: “We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens.”

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on IDF activities conducted over the past hour in Lebanon, in order to thwart an imminent threat against the State of Israel.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation. Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel’s defense establishment is determined to defend the citizens of Israel and will use all the means at its disposal to remove imminent threats.

The defense establishment is following developments in Beirut and is prepared to deploy defensive and offensive means.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for standing with Israel and for the ongoing cooperation, which contributes to the security of the State of Israel and to regional stability.