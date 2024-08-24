Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Spoke Overnight with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin


Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has recently completed a call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant: “We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens.”

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on IDF activities conducted over the past hour in Lebanon, in order to thwart an imminent threat against the State of Israel.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation. Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel’s defense establishment is determined to defend the citizens of Israel and will use all the means at its disposal to remove imminent threats.

The defense establishment is following developments in Beirut and is prepared to deploy defensive and offensive means.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for standing with Israel and for the ongoing cooperation, which contributes to the security of the State of Israel and to regional stability.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iranian Hackers Targeted WhatsApp Accounts of Staffers in Biden, Trump Administrations, Meta Says

IDF Officials Say That Hezbollah Attack Is Expected Within Days

NEIS IN FRANCE: Terrorist Attempts Major Attack At Entrance To French Shul

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 3 Soldiers In Central Gaza Strip

HY”D: IDF Soldier Evyatar Atuar Killed In Gaza City Explosion, Multiple Seriously Hurt

IDF Destroys Hamas Attack Tunnel In Southern Gaza [VIDEO]

Israeli Ambassador To Palestinian Diplomat: “You Are A Terrorist In A Suit” [VIDEO]

Trump Slams Kamala: She HATES Israel; She Caused October 7

7th Yartzeit of Rav Aharon Brafman zt”l

Iran May Postpone Attack On Israel But Is Urging Hezbollah To Strike

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network