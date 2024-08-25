Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Killed In Southern Gaza


The IDF on Sunday morning announced the death of a soldier who was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Amit Tsadikov, H”Yd, 20, from Beit Dagan. He served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.

He was killed by an explosive device detonated by Hamas terrorists in Khan Younis. A soldier from the 401st Armored Brigade’s 601st Engineering Battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident.

His death increases the toll of IDF soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 337 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 700.

On Motzei Shabbos and Friday, the IDF announced the deaths of four soldiers killed in Gaza, three by an explosive device detonated by Hamas terrorists in Gaza City and one in a battle with Hamas terrorists in the Netzarim Corridor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



