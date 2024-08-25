Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Tel Aviv Kiryah: “Whoever Harms Us, We’ll Harm Them”


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began a meeting of Israel’s political-security cabinet at the Kiryah in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning by addressing the IDF’s massive preemptive strike on Hezbollah earlier that morning.

“This morning we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel,” Netanyahu said. “In consensus with the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief of Staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat.”

“Since then, the IDF has been taking strong action to foil the threats. It has eliminated thousands of rockets that were aimed at northern Israel. It is thwarting many other threats and is taking very strong action – both defensively and offensively.

“Citizens of Israel, I request that you adhere to the directives from IDF Home Front Command. We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes, and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we’ll harm them.”

The IDF’s Home Front Command on Sunday morning issued restrictions on Israeli citizens from Tel Aviv northward for the next 48 hours.

Workplaces and educational or camp programs can be open only if a nearby shelter can be quickly and easily accessed and gatherings are restricted to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors. Beaches near the Lebanese border have been closed.

However, following a new assessment early Sunday afternoon, the Home Front Command lifted restrictions from Tel Aviv northward, leaving them in place only in communities in the Golan and near the Lebanese border

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Tel Aviv Kiryah: "Whoever Harms Us, We'll Harm Them"

