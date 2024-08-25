Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Provided Israel Intel Support During Hezbollah’s Major Attack Last Night


A US defense official has revealed that the United States provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support to Israel in tracking the recent barrage of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah. However, the official emphasized that the US was not involved in Israel’s preemptive strikes in Lebanon or in shooting down incoming projectiles.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said, “The US was not involved in Israel’s preemptive strikes last night. We did provide some ISR support in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks, but did not conduct any kinetic operations as they were not required.”

The official added that the US continues to closely monitor the situation and remains prepared to support Israel’s defense against attacks by Iran and its proxies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



