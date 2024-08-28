RECKLESS: Ben-Gvir Suggests Building A Shul On Har Habayis, Sparking Sharp Condemnation

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday blasted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s suggestion to build a shul on Har Habayis, warning that such a move could dangerously disrupt the fragile status quo.

The proposed shul “on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount” would show “blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. He added that Ben-Gvir’s “reckless statements and actions” were exacerbating tensions during a time when Israel needs unity against external threats from Iran and its proxy groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah. “They directly undermine Israel’s security,” Miller warned.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions and statements of Minister Ben-Gvir are inconsistent with the government of Israel’s policy,” Miller said, calling on the Israeli government to adhere to the longstanding arrangement.

The condemnation from the US came after Ben-Gvir said in a Monday interview with Israel’s Army Radio that Jewish prayer is allowed on Har Habayis and affirmed his intention to build a shul there. His remarks prompted a swift rebuttal from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which emphasized that policy regarding Har Habayis is determined by the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “There is no change to the status quo,” the Prime Minister’s Office reiterated.

Under the status quo established after Israel recaptured the Old City of Jerusalem in 1967, Jews are permitted to visit Har Habayis but are not allowed to daven there.

Ben-Gvir’s comments also drew condemnation from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Muslim-majority nations.

Tuesday’s edition of the Hebrew-language Yated newspaper also called out Ben-Gvir, stating clearly on its front page that it is assur gamur for Jews to go onto Har Habayis, and that Ben-Gvir is putting all Israelis at risk with his inflammatory and anti-halacha statements and demands.

Gedolei HaPoskim throughout the ages including Gedolei Hador Shlita today have ruled it is absolutely forbidden to visit Har Habayis, even if one does so in line with Halacha including tevila. This is also the ruling of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. This is an Issur Kares.

Fifteen years ago on Sukkos, then President Shimon Peres paid a visit to the Sukka of the late Posek Hador, Maran HaGaon Rav Elyashiv ZATZAL, where Rav Elyashiv called on the President to prevent Jews from visiting Har Habayis, stating it is an act that that is viewed as extremely provocative by the goyim. Maran stated everything possible must be done to avoid a religious war, and the provocateurs are playing with fire.

Maran is quoted as explaining to the president that Halacha forbids going onto Har Habayis but today, it is more than this, it is an act that may lead to a religious war and bloodshed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)